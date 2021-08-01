Emraan Hashmi flaunts his bulging muscles as he trains for Tiger 3, calls it ‘just another arms day.’ See his post

Actor Emraan Hashmi is training hard for his upcoming film Tiger 3, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Emraan took to Twitter and shared a photo of himself at the gym and fans got a glimpse of his muscles.

He tweeted, “Just another arms day!” He tagged his fitness expert Miihier Singh in the post.

Emraan will play the role of a villain in the film and if reports are to be believed, he would be sporting more than one look. A source close to the development told Mid-Day, “Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan are sharing screen space for the first time. Professional bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman joined Emraan and Salman on July 29 to can the lengthy and intense confrontational scenes.” Apparently, the first scene between Emraan and Salman has already been shot.

Emraan’s looks in Tiger 3 have been kept under wraps, and the makers are waiting to surprise fans with his grand introduction. Apparently, Emraan has more than one look in the movie. “Fitness and bodybuilding expert Miihier Singh has been specifically training him for the role,” the source revealed.

Emraan will also sport a ‘salt-and-pepper’ look, which will go with his ‘sophisticated’ villain avatar. Tiger 3 will see a cat-and-mouse chase between Salman and Emraan. After wrapping up the Mumbai shoot, the team will head to Europe to shoot the rest of the film and sequences. Even before he signed the project, Hashmi was excited about working on Tiger 3. He told PTI, “I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true.”

The first movie in the franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Now, the third film in the franchise will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The makers are expected to resume the shooting by the end of July.