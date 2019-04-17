Emraan Hashmi to star in the Hindi remake of Malayalam horror film Ezra

Emraan Hashmi has signed the Hindi remake of Malayalam horror film Ezra. The film will be produced by Panorama Studios, whose earlier Malayalam remake Drishyam was lauded by the audience and critics.

“Horror is a genre with immense potential. A well-made horror film will always draw audiences in huge numbers to cinema halls. With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget. I am happy to be associating with Kumarji and Abhishek on this film and with Jay Krishnan at the helm of things all I can say is be prepared for one hell of a spooky ride,” Emraan stated.

Producer Abhishek Pathak said, “Ezra was a success story in Malayalam and a good story is always universal and hence we were convinced that it has the potential to appeal to the pan-India audience as it has a perfect blend of horror, story and emotion. With this remake, we look forward to work with Emraan for our third collaboration after Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji and the untitled Amitji-Emraan film which is under-production.”

While Panorama Studios is producing the film, Ezra is being directed by Jay Krishnan who also helmed the original version.

“When Kumarji and Abhishek watched Ezra they were convinced that it needs to be retold to a wider audience and in a bigger canvas. The fresh approach to the horror genre showcased in Ezra was well received down south and the film was a blockbuster. I hope to push the envelope further with the backing of Panorama studios and the presence of an actor like Emraan Hashmi,” Jay Krishnan, who makes his Bollywood debut with the remake, said.

The film will be shot in Mumbai and Mauritius. The casting of the female lead is underway.