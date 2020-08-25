Emraan Hashmi to star in comedy film Sab First Class

Besides Sab First Class, Emraan Hashmi has Mumbai Saga and Chehre in the pipeline.

Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to try his hand at comedy for the first time. He will be seen in Balwinder Singh Janjua directorial Sab First Class, which is slated to release next year.

Excited about doing a comedy film, Emraan said in a statement, “The film is a hilarious yet sensitive story about the common man and how he can go to any length to fulfil his needs. In the bargain, he stands to lose his family, his face in society and gets caught in a situation he cannot find his way out of. Balwinder’s script is a laugh-riot, but it has its poignant moments as well. It is unlike anything I have done before and I was pretty much on board after I heard the first narration!”

Director Balwinder Singh Janjua has earlier written the screenplay of Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Mubarakan, Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh.

Talking about his collaboration with Emraan Hashmi, Balwinder said in a statement, “I had been working on the script with my writers Rupinder Chahal and Anil Rodhan for a while. I happened to meet a friend, and he heard the story and thought why not set up a narration with Emraan as it is something he has never done. I jumped at the prospect and said Emraan is outstanding for the role. We worked on the script and tightened it up and tailored it for him. As soon as he heard the script, his body language indicated that he was on. Although he wanted to sleep on it as any actor should. We did a few sessions on video conferencing as well, which is unlike anything I have ever done before. A week or so later, Emraan called me with suggestions and his thoughts. He was on and we were super excited!”

Besides Sab First Class, Emraan Hashmi has Mumbai Saga and Chehre in the pipeline.

