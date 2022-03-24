scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Emraan Hashmi celebrates birthday on the sets of Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee, watch video

Emraan Hashmi celebrated his birthday on the sets of Selfiee. Dharma Productions took to social media to share a video of Emraan cutting the birthday cake.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 24, 2022 7:10:11 pm
Akshay Kumar and Emraan HashmiAkshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will share screen-space in Selfiee. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Actor Emraan Hashmi celebrated his 43rd birthday on the sets of his film Selfiee. Dharma Production on Thursday shared a video of Emraan cutting the birthday cake with co-star Akshay Kumar and the crew. In the video, we also hear the crew singing “Baar Baar Din Aaye” for Emraan.

Also Read |Shefali Shah on playing Akshay Kumar’s mother in Waqt: ‘Amitabh Bachchan had suggested it, my husband was aghast’

Selfiee, which is being directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Driving Licence, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films along with Prithviraj’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. The movie is expected to be released in cinemas later this year. Selfiee also stars Nushrat Bharucha and Diana Penty in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi’s latest music video “Ishq Nahin Karte” also hit the web today.

On the work front, Emraan also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline.

