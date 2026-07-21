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Emraan Hashmi battles heartbreak in Arijit Singh’s Awarapan 2 song ‘Yeh Awarapan’, watch
Awarapan 2 song 'Yeh Awarapan', which runs for over three minutes, captures the loneliness and emotional turmoil that define Emraan Hashmi's character.
One of the most awaited films of the year, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2, is a sequel to the 2007 gangster drama that has, over the years, earned cult status among fans. Last month, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser, and they have now released its first song, “Yeh Awarapan”, bringing back Emraan as the brooding and emotionally scarred lover whose life was left shattered after losing his beloved in the first film.
The music video, which runs for over three minutes, captures the loneliness and emotional turmoil that define his character. Emraan is seen driving through deserted roads, wandering across barren landscapes, sitting alone in dimly lit spaces, feeding pigeons, visiting his lover’s grave, and drowning his pain in alcohol. Throughout the video, he appears consumed by grief, carrying the weight of memories that refuse to fade.
Interspersed with these moments are flashes of his happier days with his beloved, reminding viewers of the love that once gave his life meaning. As the song progresses, his sorrow gradually gives way to rage. The video ends with an injured and heavily intoxicated Emraan lighting a cigarette before taking on his enemies in a rain-soaked fight.
Sung by Arijit Singh in one of his major collaborations after he announced his retirement, the track is composed by Amaal Malik and written by Rashmi-Virag. The song is steeped in themes of love, longing and redemption, the emotions that have long been at the heart of the Awarapan universe.
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Watch the full song Yeh Awarapan from the film here:
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqi, and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, and Aniruddh Rawal.
The film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.
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