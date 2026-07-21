Emraan Hashmi battles heartbreak in Arijit Singh’s Awarapan 2 song ‘Yeh Awarapan’, watch

One of the most awaited films of the year, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2, is a sequel to the 2007 gangster drama that has, over the years, earned cult status among fans. Last month, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser, and they have now released its first song, “Yeh Awarapan”, bringing back Emraan as the brooding and emotionally scarred lover whose life was left shattered after losing his beloved in the first film.

The music video, which runs for over three minutes, captures the loneliness and emotional turmoil that define his character. Emraan is seen driving through deserted roads, wandering across barren landscapes, sitting alone in dimly lit spaces, feeding pigeons, visiting his lover’s grave, and drowning his pain in alcohol. Throughout the video, he appears consumed by grief, carrying the weight of memories that refuse to fade.