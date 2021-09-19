Emraan Hashmi, Arshad Warsi are in beast mode as they bulk up for new projects, see their body transformation

Emraan Hashmi, 42, and Arshad Warsi, 53, are two actors known for their impeccable screen presence but never for their physique. Even though the two have been a part of actioners in their long-standing career, the emphasis has hardly been on their brawn. Not anymore, as both of them have been bulking up for upcoming projects. Emraan and Arshad took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos of dramatic physical transformation and teased that they will be seen in new avatars in their upcoming films.

“Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project…,” Arshad wrote, captioning the photo that showed before and after of the transformation. The actor, however, didn’t divulge details about the project that he is working out for. One of the announced projects featuring the actor is Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. Arshad has already shot for the action-comedy, which will release next year.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

Emraan Hashmi maintained more suspense in his Instagram post as he simply wrote alongside the workout video, “Dear Fat, prepare to die!!!” The Chehre actor posted another video showing him sweating it out aggressively. Fans, however, believe that the actor has been building his physique for Tiger 3, in which he play the primary antagonist opposite superstar Salman Khan. Katrina Kaif will also be a part of the Tiger Zinda Hai sequel, being directed by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Emraan Hashmi is yet to join the shoot. According to sources, the actor will shoot for his portions in India once Salman and Katrina return from their international schedule, which began last month.