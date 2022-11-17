When Emraan Hashmi apologised to Aishwarya Rai for calling her ‘plastic’ on Koffee with Karan, blamed Karan Johar for ‘pushing’ him to say such things

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often regarded as one of the most beautiful women on the planet. But on the fourth season of Koffee with Karan, she was termed as ‘plastic’ by Emraan Hashmi. His comment reportedly had ripple effects on his career, and Emraan went out of his way to apologise for it in later interviews.

Emraan said that he had made the comment to win the coveted Koffee Hamper on the controversial talk show, and knew that it would make headlines. He told Hindustan Times in 2014, “I didn’t mean it. I’m a big fan of Aishwarya. It’s the format of the show. I cannot not say things and not win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work. I knew people would make big deal out of it… so what, people make a big deal out of nonsense all the time.”

In another interview with Zoom, he blamed the show for extracting that reaction from him. “It’s that show,” he said, “Karan pushes you to say these things.”

But Aishwarya didn’t seem to have forgiven him. Zoom reported that she refused to sign on to a film directed by Milan Luthria because Emraan was attached to it, and in 2019, she told Filmfare that the worst thing anyone has ever said about her is that she is ‘fake and plastic’.

Videos of Emraan’s apologies were recently re-posted on Reddit, where fans weighed in with their takes. “KwK can be very damaging for careers.” Another person commented, “I love how Aishwarya puts people in their place in a classy, clean and silent way. She didn’t even consider Emraan worth a reply. Just ignore.”

Coincidentally, both Aishwarya and Emraan are still operating at the peak of popularity. While Aishwarya recently appeared as the standout character Nandini in director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, Emraan is all set to play the villain in next year’s Tiger 3, in which he will face off against Salman Khan. Koffee with Karan aired its seventh season this year, although viewers unanimously declared it to be the safest season in the show’s entire run. KwK will return for season eight.