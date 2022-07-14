Emergency teaser: Kangana Ranaut transforms into Indira Gandhi, the former PM who was called sir. Watch

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday shared the first teaser of her next directorial, Emergency, where she plays the role of the former prime minister Indira Gandhi. In the short promo video, we see Kangana donning the look of the late PM, complete with spectacles and her starched cotton saree.

As of now, it is too early to say if the actor will inhabit the skin of the influential politician and how she will present the era often called the darkest hour of Indian democracy. However, Kangana has been at pains to say that the film is not Gandhi’s biography. In the video, we see Kangana getting a call from the former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, asking if American President Richard Nixon can address her as ‘Ma’am’ instead of the usual sir. Kangana, as Indira, takes a beat and says yes, but then turns to her secretary and asks him to inform the US President that everyone in her office refers to her as ‘Sir.’

The actor had shared the first clip with a caption that read, “Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’ #Emergency shoot begins.”

Watch Emergency teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana’s transformation has been done by Oscar-winner David Malinowski who has worked on films such as Darkest Hour (2017), World War Z (2013) and The Batman (2022).

Earlier, Kangana had shared a newspaper clipping from 1975, and wrote, “These were the most dramatic events in the recent history of the world. What lead to the Emergency which was declared today and what were its consequence. In the centre of it was the most powerful woman in the world.This deserves a grand-scale epic film of its own. So see you in the theatres next year with #Emergency”.

She described directing the film a ‘tremendous journey’. “Pleased to wear director’s hat again. After working on Emergency for more than a year, I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah. Even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments, I am determined to do it. My excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey,” Kangana had written on Instagram.