Emergency: Kangana Ranaut begins prep to play Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, see photos

Kangana Ranaut will play the role of Indira Gandhi in Emergency. (Photo: Express Archives and Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut gave a glimpse into her preparation for her next project titled Emergency on Wednesday. The film is based on the life and times of India’s first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to share clicks from her process of transforming into the political leader. The Tanu Weds Manu actor wrote, “Guess what is going on in @manikarnikafilms ??” and in yet another story, she wrote, “Body scans for film Emergency, time to get in to Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ji’s skin.”

Kangana Ranaut starts preparing for Emergency, the film. (Photos: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut starts preparing for Emergency, the film. (Photos: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Emergency will be helmed by filmmaker Sai Kabir. Kangana had earlier said that the movie won’t be a biopic but will cover significant moments of Indian political history including Operation Blue Star and The Emergency.

“It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India,” the actor had said in a statement.

Kangana had also said that she is looking forward to playing Indira Gandhi whom she called “the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics”. She also shared that “many prominent actors will be part of this film” who will be stepping in the shoes of political leaders like Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai and Lal Bahadur Shastri, among others.

Kangana is currently awaiting the release of her next big film Thalaivi where she plays the role of cine icon and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The biopic’s Tamil version recently got an ‘U’ certificate from the CBFC, and will release in theatres soon, after getting delayed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kangana had shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote, “Thailaivi gets U certificate in Tamil version, which means after Queen and Manikarnika, one more film of mine which even children can enjoy with parents and grandparents.”

Kangana has wrapped up Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas and Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad. She also has the second outing in her Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.