Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw, calls him ‘a charmer and a war hero’

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday revealed another key character from her upcoming directorial Emergency. The political drama, wherein Ranaut herself will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will see model-actor Milind Soman as war hero Sam Manekshaw.

Sam Mankeshaw was the chief of the army staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. He was also the first army officer to be promoted to the distinguished designation of a field marshal. A film on his life is in development, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

“Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency,” wrote Kangana on her social media as she revealed Milind’s look as the officer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Explaining why Milind was chosen to play the role, Kangana said in a statement, “Sam Manekshaw was the hero of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Milind Soman’s overpowering screen presence and talent were ideal for the kind of actor we were looking for to play this important role. Sam Manekshaw had clarity of vision, was a strong-headed individual and his relevance is huge in the film. The film showcases how two very strong-headed personalities, Mrs Gandhi and Sam Maneskshaw, worked together to fight the war against Pakistan. This chapter of history intrigues me a lot as it delves into how things worked and panned out for them. We are privileged that Milind Sir will be playing this role. I hope this film does justice to his enormous talent and great screen presence.”

Meanwhile, Milind said that he was elated to collaborate with Kangana: “I am happy to be working with Kangana. I have loved a lot of her work, especially Queen and Tanu Weds Manu. I am looking forward to working under her direction. Playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is a big honour and the greatest responsibility.”

The film also stars Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Mahima Choudhary will play Pupul Jayakar.