Bajirao Mastani finds a new fan in Elon Musk

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 hit Bajirao Mastani starring Bollywood’s much-loved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has a new fan in Elon Musk. The billionaire tech entrepreneur has recently tweeted about the magnum opus. His tweet has got many likes and retweets and streaming platform Eros Now has replied on the tweet informing him about the movie being available on their platform for digital viewing.

On Friday, Musk shared the link of Bajirao Mastani song “Deewani Mastani” and also a GIF of Ranveer’s hit number “Malhari” on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, “💛 Bajirao Mastani 💛”. Musk did not give any context for his tweet and left many puzzled.

Elon’s tweet grabbed Deepika Padukone’s attention, who took to Twitter to respond to Musk.

Hey Elon Musk, you can watch Bajirao Mastani on #ErosNow. 😎 — Eros Now (@ErosNow) December 21, 2018

The song “Deewani Mastani” picturised on Deepika won a national award for choreography. Choreographer Remo D’Souza won his career’s first National Award for this song. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the music of hit number was given by Bhansali. “Malhari” in the voice of Vishal Dadlani has been popular since its release. Bhansali gave the music for this song as well.

Also starring Priyanka Chopra, Bajirao Mastani was DeepVeer’s second film together after Ramleela. The trio recently got together at Priyanka’s wedding reception and danced together on another popular track from the film “Pinga.”

The film was appreciated by critics and audience alike and earned Rs 184.2 crore in India. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was touted to be one of the biggest costume dramas of Bollywood.

On the work front, Elon Musk unveiled his underground transportation tunnel in Los Angeles, allowing reporters and invited guests to take some of the first rides in the revolutionary albeit bumpy subterranean tube.