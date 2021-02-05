scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 05, 2021
Latest news

Elli AvrRam shoots with Aamir Khan, calls him ‘kind and supportive’

A small clip of the making of the song has been doing the rounds of the internet. In the video, Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam can be seen shaking a leg.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 4:05:27 pm
aamir khan elli avrramAamir Khan and Elli AvrRam recently shot for a song. (Photo: Elli AvrRam/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently worked with Elli AvrRam on a music video for upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. After they wrapped the shooting, Elli shared a note describing her experience of working with the Lal Singh Chaddha actor.

Elli shared on Instagram, “Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive @_aamirkhan, thank you for being you.” She also shared a few photos of herself and the Bollywood star.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

A small clip of the making of the song has been doing the rounds of the internet. In the video, Aamir and Elli can be seen shaking a leg.

Koi Jaane Na, directed by Amin Hajee, stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Aamir Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha, which is set to release during Christmas 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement