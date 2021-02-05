Elli AvrRam shoots with Aamir Khan, calls him ‘kind and supportive’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently worked with Elli AvrRam on a music video for upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. After they wrapped the shooting, Elli shared a note describing her experience of working with the Lal Singh Chaddha actor.

Elli shared on Instagram, “Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive @_aamirkhan, thank you for being you.” She also shared a few photos of herself and the Bollywood star.

A small clip of the making of the song has been doing the rounds of the internet. In the video, Aamir and Elli can be seen shaking a leg.

Koi Jaane Na, directed by Amin Hajee, stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles.

Aamir Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha, which is set to release during Christmas 2021.