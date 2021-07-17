Elli Avram on sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye: ‘Miracles do happen’

Actor Elli Avram on Saturday shared a photo of herself with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of the upcoming drama Goodbye. She expressed excitement as her longtime dream of starring alongside the megastar came true. A few weeks ago, Bachchan had mentioned in his blog that besides Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram also stars in the film.

In a note on Instagram alongside the photo, Elli also recalled how she and her friends used to dance to Bachchan’s popular song “Say Shava Shava” from the 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “Dear fan-fam, here’s what’s next! Remember the script I was holding, but not sharing? Well it was ‘Goodbye’ with one and only amitabh bachchan. I still remember how I used to dance on Shava Shava, back home in Sweden with my girlfriends, and today, I’m getting to act with sir!!!! Omg. All I can say is Miracles do happen, when you dare to Dream Big. Cant wait for next schedule to start soon!!!”

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna resumed Goodbye shoot in June, months after the second wave of Covid-19 put film shoots on halt.

Goodbye also stars Neena Gupta in a pivotal role. The actor will be seen playing Amitabh Bachchan’s wife and Pavail Gulati, of Thappad fame, will be seen as his son. Goodbye is being directed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.