Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Ektaa Kapoor says Akshay Kumar is ‘most reliable, dependable actor’, calls out the ‘culture of bringing someone down

Ektaa Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram calling Akshay Kumar one of the most 'dependable' actors in the film industry.

Ektaa KapoorEktaa Kapoor calls Akshay Kumar the most dependable and reliable. (Photo: Instagram/ektaakapoor/akshaykapoor)
Producer Ektaa Kapoor took to her Instagram stories on Saturday and wrote a strongly worded message praising Akshay Kumar and his professionalism. Calling him a ‘reliable’ and ‘dependable’ actor, the filmmaker criticised the tabloid culture of ‘bringing someone down to highlight his lows’.

While the reason for her post was not revealed by the poster, it comes at a time when Akshay’s latest release Selfiee has had a disastrous box office opening, earning only Rs 2.5 crore on its first day. Ektaa wrote in her story, “Akshay Kumar is the most reliable, dependable actor to work with!!! Depressing tabloid culture of bringing someone down to highlight his lows is a huge low itself!!! #insensitive. (sic)”

Ektaa Kapoor Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor wrote a message supporting Akshay Kumar. (Photo: Instagram/Ektaakapoor)

In a recent promo of Seedhi Baat, the host asked Akshay about his films not working since his mother’s death. “Aaj aapke paas naam hai, shohrat hai, bangla hai, par maa nahi hai (You have everything today, but you don’t have your mother),” the host asked, rewording the popular dialogue from the film Deewar. Akshay got emotional and just said, “Chal, aage chal (move on).” The host prodded him further and asked what Akshay’s mother would have said amid his bad patch. Akshay said, “Unki ek badi famous line hai, ‘Fikr nahi kar puttar, babaji tere naal hai’ (She had a famous line, ‘Don’t worry son, God is with you’).”

Also Read |Naseeruddin Shah has friends who’ve told him that his community is ‘not worthy’ of living in India: ‘They want to be on winning side’

Actor Kangana Ranaut had earlier written a post talking about Selfiee, which has been co-produced by Karan Johar. The actor compared Selfiee’s first day box office collection to her last theatrical release, Dhaakad, and wrote, “Karan Johar movie Selfiee has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me…”

Selfiee was Akshay’s first release of 2023 after a string of flops in 2022.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 19:43 IST
