Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ektaa Kapoor says dad Jeetendra ‘gave her 100 taanas’ for doing bold content with ALTT app, forced her to resign: ‘We had so many fights’
Ektaa Kapoor admitted that her parents — veteran actor Jeetendra and her mother Shobha Kapoor — were against her launching the ALTT app and feared that it would malign her image.
Ektaa Kapoor made headlines when she started the OTT platform ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji), which was focused on making bold, original content targeting an 18+ audience. However, the platform soon ran into trouble and was banned by the Government of India citing obscenity in 2025. In a recent interaction, Ektaa admitted that her parents — veteran actor Jeetendra and her mother Shobha Kapoor — were against her launching the platform and Jeetendra feared it would malign the family’s image.
Speaking on Usha Kakade Productions, she said, “My mom and dad did not want me to start the ALTT. They thought that since I am a Padma Shri recipient and I have an image in the industry, I should not start an app of bold content. We had a lot of fight in our house regarding this, but I thought that since I have done a lot of family content, I should do different content which involves youth, crime, bold – something that works on every platform. So I started it, but I did not get any support from my house.”
Ektaa shared how her parents would taunt her day and night for starting the platform and said she heard more taunts than what she had heard for not getting married. She said, “They would target four taunts at me as I refused to get marriage but in this case I had to hear 100 taunts. From the morning they would start telling me to close the platform – Band kar Do, band kar do. Eventually me and my mom resigned, but I got maximum taunts for this and my dad and mom became my saas (mother-in-law) when it came to this thing.”
ALTT was banned in 2025 by the Centre for streaming ‘obscene and vulgar content’ that did not comply with the law. In a notification, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blacklisted 24 other OTT websites, including ULLU, ALTT, Desiflix, Big Shots and more.
ALSO READ | Debut as teen actor in Mohanlal’s actioner, rise to fame with iconic Tamil horror film; a drug case destroyed her flailing career
Later, Ekta had issued a clarification stating that she runs Balaji Telefilms and that she and her mother had stepped down from their roles at ALTT in June 2021. A part of the statement had read, “Media reports have been in circulation about ALTT being disabled by the authorities, however, contrary to such reports, Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT and they had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021. Any insinuation contrary to the above facts is strongly denied and media is requested to report the accurate facts.”
At the time of the launch of the app, Ekta had told SCREEN in an exclusive interview: “I don’t know if I will call it progressive, but individualistic content. This is your mobile, it is your choice. See what you want to watch. I was actually shocked with the response ALTBalaji got. I am getting some of my old favourite actors back on it.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05