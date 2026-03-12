Ektaa Kapoor says dad Jeetendra ‘gave her 100 taanas’ for doing bold content with ALTT app, forced her to resign: ‘We had so many fights’

Ektaa Kapoor made headlines when she started the OTT platform ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji), which was focused on making bold, original content targeting an 18+ audience. However, the platform soon ran into trouble and was banned by the Government of India citing obscenity in 2025. In a recent interaction, Ektaa admitted that her parents — veteran actor Jeetendra and her mother Shobha Kapoor — were against her launching the platform and Jeetendra feared it would malign the family’s image.

Speaking on Usha Kakade Productions, she said, “My mom and dad did not want me to start the ALTT. They thought that since I am a Padma Shri recipient and I have an image in the industry, I should not start an app of bold content. We had a lot of fight in our house regarding this, but I thought that since I have done a lot of family content, I should do different content which involves youth, crime, bold – something that works on every platform. So I started it, but I did not get any support from my house.”