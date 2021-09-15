Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii performance floors Ekta Kapoor: ‘At no point do you feel this is not Jayalalithaa herself’

Kangana Ranaut has been garnering praises for her portrayal of former actor-politician J Jayalalithaa in her biopic, Thalaivii. Directed by AL Vijay, the film has also impressed film and television producer Ekta Kapoor who watched it on Tuesday. Ekta has now penned a long appreciation note for the team of Thalaivii on social media. In her note, she called Kangana’s performance ‘perfect’ and praised director Vijay for bringing out the ‘best in every character’.

An ‘overwhelmed’ Ekta wrote on Instagram, “This is a post that’s coming out of an overwhelmed me. Saw Thalaivii last night and am stunned by the magnitude of scale, perfection, the detailing and the nuanced performances. Director Vijay has brought out the best in every character. Arvind Swamy, Raj Arjun, Madhoo have excelled in their performances. The wizard of words Rajat Arora delivers a clap trap. The perfect ode to Jaya Lalitha.”

Ekta, who has worked with Kangana in the movie Judgemental Hai Kya, described her as “an actor par excellence. A league of her own.” She continued, “Kangana is probably one of the few actors who not only gets into the skin of the character but takes the effort to physically transform herself with every role she plays. At no point do you feel this is not Jaya herself. Kangna has perfected every aspect of the era from the physical appearance, voice modulation, to feeling the humiliation that Jaya Lalitha felt and striking back. Kangna makes this film probably one of the most watchable experiences of the year. So happy my friend to know an actor like you.”

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in the song “Chali Chali” from Thalaivi. Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in the song “Chali Chali” from Thalaivi.

Concluding her note, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Thalaivii is a must watch !!!” Happy with Ekta’s words, Kangana thanked her in the comments section with folded hands as she wrote, “❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 thank you Boss ❤️❤️❤️🙏”.

Recently, a few reports also suggested that superstar Rajinikanth is also impressed with the movie Thalaivii and called director Vijay to congratulate him on making a great film.

Thalaivii released in theatres last week, coinciding with the Ganapathi Chaturthi holiday. Though the film’s box office performance has been lukewarm given the pandemic protocols, it has garnered good reactions. While some have appreciated Kangana’s performance as Jayalalithaa, others are impressed by Aravind Swami’s acting as MGR.

In her review of the movie, The Indian Express film critic, Shubhra Gupta, wrote, “Kangana inhabits this very complex character like skin in Thalaivii, right from the time Jaya is a budding actress, coat-trailing the mighty MGR (Arvind Swamy), to her meteoric rise in the film industry, and her transition, reluctant at first, and then getting steadier and surer, into an ambitious, give-no-quarters politician.”

Thalaivii also stars Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani.