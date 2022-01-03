Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 ‘despite taking all precautions’

As the Covid-19 numbers surge, it has started to affect more people on a daily basis. Celebrities are no exception. Producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday took to social media to share that she has tested Covid positive.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta wrote a post informing everyone of her diagnosis and requested people who have been in contact with her to get themselves tested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Ekta Kapoor’s full post read, “Despite taking all the precautions, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.” Her post was immediately flooded with a lot of ‘get well soon’ messages and love. Director Hansal Mehta wrote, “Take care, Ekta,” along with multiple heart emojis. Actor Vikrant Massey posted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending tons of love and hugs.”

Other celebrities like Hina Khan, Arslan Goni, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gautami Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy, Aly Goni, Guneet Monga, Tarun Mansukhani among more people also wished the soap queen a quick recovery.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal also shared on Monday that the couple has been diagnosed with Covid-19. Stating that they are currently experiencing mild symptoms, the actor’s statement read, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and are experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.”

Other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Rhea Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also recently tested positive for coronavirus.