Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Ekta Kapoor shares a throwback video from Tusshar Kapoor’s superman themed birthday bash, watch

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared an old video from Tusshar Kapoor's birthday bash.

ekta kapoor, tusshar kapoorEkta Kapoor dropped a new video on Instagram. (Photo: Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram)
Producer Ekta Kapoor on Friday took a trip down memory lane and treated her fans on Instagram to an old video from actor-brother Tusshar Kapoor’s birthday. Tusshar chose a superman themed outfit for the occasion and the actor was seen blushing when the clan sang “Happy birthday to you”.

Their mother Shobha Kapoor and veteran actor Jeetendra also featured in the video. At the beginning of the video, a voice is heard saying, “Shobha ji zara baccho se baat kijiye (Talk to children please).” Shobha then said to Ekta, “If you don’t want to pose, you can turn behind.” While Ekta turned away from the camera, Tusshar continued to pose for the camera.

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Sharing the video, Ekta Kapoor wrote in the caption, “I want this attitude back 😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🧿🤛🏻👀 #posingwithpaunch.” Bollywood celebrities took to the comments section of the post and dropped heart-warming comments. Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, “Omg so adorable . These parties were the best . Cassette music . Dance competitions. Candies food.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni asked, “@ektarkapoor adorable!!! Is aunty Shobha holding me???” Supriya Shukla commented, “Childhood is so innocent n pure.. Wish we all remain like this… Forever.” Tahira Kashyap found the video ‘precious’.

‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
On the work front, Ekta’s television show Naagin 6 is coming to an end. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring the lead actor Tejasswi Prakash and wrote, “Lots of love for this nagina 😁! Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her ! Hopefully going to big boss for a exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time.”

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 20:03 IST
