Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Ekta Kapoor roots for ‘legend’ Aamir Khan, says Laal Singh Chaddha cannot be boycotted

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor said that actor Aamir Khan a soft ambassador of India and said his film Laal Singh Chaddha should not be boycotted.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 11:05:10 am
Ekta KapoorFilmmaker Ekta Kapoor says its unfair to boycott Aamir Khan's films. (Photo: Instagram/ektarkapoor/aamirkhanproductions)

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has spoken up in support of actor Aamir Khan amid boycott calls for his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. A section of social media demanded a boycott of the film days before its release. The actor had requested people to give his film a chance, explaining that a film requires effort of hundreds of people. Ekta backed Aamir, saying that he has given Bollywood strong business for years and its unfair to go against his film.

The negative buzz around Laal Singh Chaddha seems to have translated into the footfall at theatres. The film, which released on August 11, had a slow start at the box office and didn’t pick up even on the weekend.

 

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Ekta said, “It is so strange we are boycotting the very people who have given the best of business in the industry. All the Khans in the industry (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan), and especially Aamir Khan are legends. We cannot boycott them. Aamir Khan can never be boycotted, the soft ambassador Aamir Khan can not be boycotted.”

Earlier, a New Delhi based lawyer had even filed a complain against Aamir Khan along with the film’s producers for allegedly disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting the Hindi sentiments through his film.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office on the sixth day has shown no hope. The film saw its shows slashed as the business of the movie dropped by 85 percent with the film earning only Rs 1.85 crore to Rs 2.15 crore, as per early estimates. This brings the total box office collection of Laal Singh Chaddha to Rs 48 crores in five days.

Aamir in earlier interviews had even requested fans to not boycott his film.  The actor had also wondered aloud if he could do justice to the film and his character as Laal.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, which starred actor Tom Hanks. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 11:05:10 am

