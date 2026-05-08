‘Bhooth Bangla dues cleared’: Ekta Kapoor’s company denies non-payment allegations on Akshay Kumar’s film

A day after vendors associated with Bhooth Bangla alleged non-payment of dues despite the film emerging as a major box office success, Balaji Telefilms issued an official statement denying all claims and asserting that every contractual obligation has been fulfilled. The production house released a clarification that read: “With reference to various recent media reports and social media posts regarding certain allegations about unpaid dues by Balaji Telefilms Limited for the film Bhooth Bangla, this is to clarify that the Company has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations for the film and there are no unpaid contractual dues nor is anything further due and payable to any vendors engaged by the company for this film for any services rendered by them.”

The statement further added: “Balaji Telefilms Limited as a leading media organisation holds all its partners, vendors and creative teams in high respect and duly fulfills all its contractual obligations and maintains high standards of corporate governance.”

The clarification came shortly after a report by Mid-Day claimed that multiple vendors had alleged pending payments from the makers. According to the report, one vendor claimed that dues worth nearly Rs 30 lakh were still unpaid, while another alleged that payments amounting to around Rs 18 lakh were yet to be cleared.

The report also suggested that delays in payment settlements have increasingly become a common issue within the film industry. It further claimed that the earlier practice of clearing invoices within a 90-day period is reportedly no longer being followed as strictly as before.

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Despite the controversy, Bhooth Bangla has performed exceptionally well at the box office and has reportedly earned over Rs 220 crore worldwide since its release on April 16. The film’s commercial success has only intensified discussions surrounding the allegations made by vendors and crew members.

This is also not the first time a film featuring Akshay Kumar has faced allegations related to delayed or unpaid dues. Earlier, crew members working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had reportedly raised similar concerns. At the time, both Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar were said to have personally stepped in to help facilitate the clearance of pending payments.