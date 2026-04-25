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Ekta Kapoor calls Tusshar Kapoor ‘the most successful man’: ‘So much goodness in him’
Ekta Kapoor praised her brother Tusshar Kapoor, saying that despite being heavily trolled over the years, he continues to handle everything with love and calmness.
Tusshar Kapoor has often found himself at the receiving end of trolling, more so in the age of social media, where it has become easier to judge, criticise, and dismiss those whom people deem unsuccessful or unworthy of their achievements. In that context, his sister, producer Ekta Kapoor, recently spoke about him, calling him the most successful person she knows and expressing immense pride in him.
‘Tusshar is the most successful man in this world’
In a chat with MK Talks, she said, “When I look at my brother, I feel he is the most successful man in this world. He is so calm. There is so much goodness in him that he speaks to people with so much love. He is such a good human being.” She added, “I have seen what people say things about him, but he has always dealt with people with so much love.”
‘Love is a waste of time’
In the same conversation, when asked about her opinion on love, she called it a “waste of time”. She added that she has been in love in the past but elaborated, “In today’s world, who believes in relationships and love? Love is a waste of time, people use you and this world is such that if you give someone your time and attention they will only use you. So now, I would advise the world: love your child, love your job, and if you are married to somebody nice then take your time and fall in love.”
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Previously, in a chat with Usha Kakade Productions, Ekta revealed that veteran actor and her father Jeetendra had wished that at least one of his children would get married so he could have grandchildren, and she and Tusshar fulfilled that wish in their own way. “Tusshar and I were discussing this because Papa kept saying, ‘At least one of you should get married please.’ So I asked him, ‘Why do you want us to get married?’ He said, ‘For children.’ So I said, ‘Okay, let’s plan that for you.’ And then we gave him children,” Ekta said, referring to how she and Tusshar eventually became parents through surrogacy.
Ekta Kapoor recently co-produced the film Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan.
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