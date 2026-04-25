Ekta Kapoor calls Tusshar Kapoor ‘the most successful man’: ‘So much goodness in him’

Tusshar Kapoor has often found himself at the receiving end of trolling, more so in the age of social media, where it has become easier to judge, criticise, and dismiss those whom people deem unsuccessful or unworthy of their achievements. In that context, his sister, producer Ekta Kapoor, recently spoke about him, calling him the most successful person she knows and expressing immense pride in him.

‘Tusshar is the most successful man in this world’

In a chat with MK Talks, she said, “When I look at my brother, I feel he is the most successful man in this world. He is so calm. There is so much goodness in him that he speaks to people with so much love. He is such a good human being.” She added, “I have seen what people say things about him, but he has always dealt with people with so much love.”