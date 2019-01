TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has embraced motherhood. The single filmmaker and TV producer has welcomed a son through surrogacy.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the baby was born on January 27 and he is healthy. Ekta will bring him home soon.

Before Ekta Kapoor, it was her brother Tusshar Kapoor who became a father to son Laksshya through surrogacy in 2016.

More details awaited.