Ekta Kapoor shuts down reporter for asking about Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut: ‘Yeh kaisa question hai?’

The feud between actors Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu appears to have died a natural death, but the topic is resurrected every time either of them have a new movie. On Wednesday, the first trailer for Taapsee’s new film (and second collaboration with director Anurag Kashyap) Dobaaraa was unveiled. At the launch event, producer Ekta Kapoor was asked, as someone who has worked with both Taapsee and Kangana, if there is a similarity between the two actors.

Ekta collaborated with Kangana on the dark comedy Judgementall Hai Kya, and more recently on the reality show Lock Upp. She was joined at the Dobaaraa trailer launch event by Anurag, who has also collaborated with both actors, although he has been critical of Kangana’s recent controversial behaviour. Both Ekta and Anurag had very different responses to a journalist’s question about the similarities between Kangana and Taapsee. “There are no similarities,” Anurag said with a smile.

And Ekta said, “Yeh kaisa question hai (What kind of question is this)?” She continued, “There is only one similarity, both are amazing trailblazer women and to play them against each other is not your and my job. We are women, we adjust each other’s crown, not remove it.”

Anurag co-produced Kangana’s breakout film, Queen. He has since said that he cannot relate to the new version of Kangana that has emerged in recent years, a version that frequently makes incendiary statements on public platforms and puts down those who don’t support her. In a 2020 tweet thread, Anurag said that Kangana had changed after 2015, and that success might have something to do with it. Kangana and Taapsee’s feud began with Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, called Taapsee a ‘sasti (cheap) copy’ of Kangana.

Ekta, on the other hand, said in an interview with The Quint recently that even though she might not agree with Kangana on several issues, she respects her and believes her to be a non-biased person. A remake of the Spanish film Mirage, Dobaaraa marks Anurag’s first attempt at science-fiction. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, and is slated to release in theatres on August 19.