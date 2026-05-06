‘Why Akshay Kumar does 4 films a year’: Ekta Kapoor reveals secret ‘pure commerce’ keeping Bollywood alive

Producer Ekta Kapoor is basking in the success of Bhooth Bangla and recently took to social media to highlight the importance of discipline and consistency in the film industry. Reflecting on the journey of cinema, she praised her father and veteran actor Jeetendra and actor Akshay Kumar for their strong work ethic and lasting contributions.

In her note, Ekta emphasised that actors like Jeetendra and Akshay Kumar have played a crucial role in keeping the business side of the industry alive. She highlighted how their ability to consistently work across multiple projects ensures opportunities for producers and helps sustain the broader ecosystem of filmmaking.

She also pointed out that while occasional big projects may bring attention, it is the regular output of disciplined actors that keeps the industry thriving. Ekta’s remarks come at a time when Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar, has been performing well and contributing to the current box office momentum.

Ekta Kapoor’s note read, “The time has come for me to say my thank yous… ❤️ This picture of Dad and Akshay Sir reminds me exactly of what discipline can do. They are so similar that every time I talk to Akshay Sir, I feel like I’m talking to my Dad…Their discipline & their belief in the producer’s conviction, along with deep trust and respect is just wonderful!”

She added, “These two men are the reason the commerce of our industry is alive and why producers continue to have some agency. Doing a few films with top directors once in a while only sustains one layer of the industry… For an industry to thrive, you need actors who work regularly so that every producer gets a chance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

“The pure commerce these two men have brought is rarely appreciated. So, every time someone asks, “Why does Akshay Kumar do four films a year?” know it’s because of the Dharmendras, the Jeetendras, and the Akshays that this industry flourished. In volume, there is job creation. That is what they bring to the table! Thank you, Akshay Sir, for giving every producer, from the top to the mid-sized, a chance to put their best foot forward! Love you, Guruji! ❤️ @akshaykumar,” she concluded.

About the film Bhoot Bangla

Bhooth Bangla, backed by Ekta Kapoor, has emerged as one of the notable horror-comedy successes of the year, drawing audiences with its mix of humor, spooky elements, and mass appeal. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film has performed strongly at the box office, maintaining steady collections and attracting family audiences across urban and mass circuits.