Ek Villain Returns trailer: Killer on the loose won’t spare women who ignore their stalkers in this Mohit Suri film

Starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, the trailer of Ek Villain Returns is out. The trailer opens with JD Chakravarthy giving us a short recap of the villainy that took place in the first film and we are instantly thrown into the new universe where there is a killer on the loose, killing women who won’t reciprocate their stalker’s love.

The trailer teases some kind of mystery where we are kept in the dark as to who is the real villain. John and Arjun have a few face-offs. The women, Tara and Disha, appear to have some kind of villainous role too. If you have seen previous Mohit Suri films like Malang, Ek Villain, you can instantly identify the director’s trademark tone here.

There is also a reprised version of ‘Galliyan’ in the trailer. The song became quite popular after the first film in 2014. Ankit Tiwari, Tanishk Bagchi, Kaushik-Guudu have given the music in the film.

Talking about Ek Villain Returns, director Mohit Suri earlier said in a statement, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride.” The film takes ahead the franchise which started with the 2014 film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Mohit Suri is known for directing films like Half Girlfriend, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Zeher and Kalyug among others. Ek Villain Returns marks John Abraham’s first collaboration with the director. Arjun Kapoor has previously worked with Mohit on Half Girlfriend. Disha Patani played the lead role in Mohit’s last directorial Malang.

Ek Villain Returns releases on July 29.