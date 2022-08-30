scorecardresearch
Ek Villain Returns to stream on Netflix from this date

Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham's Ek Villain Returns will soon drop on Netflix. The Mohit Suri directorial also stars Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

Ek villain returnsArjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns.

Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns is all set for a digital release. After its unsuccessful run at the box office, the Mohit Suri directorial will drop on Netflix on September 9.

Announcing its arrival, the streaming platform tweeted, “2x the action, 2x the thrill. #EkVillainReturns arrives on 9th September on Netflix”.

A sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, the Ekta Kapoor-backed romantic thriller Ek Villain Returns also starred Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Ek Villain Returns released on July 29 to poor reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave one star to the movie.

In her review, she wrote, “Eight years after the original comes the sequel, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, in which the theme, ‘every story has a villain’ gets a refresh. This time around, the story expands its base with two male characters ricocheting between being hero and villain, one masked, another struggling to find his real face. There could have been something to this idea, that everyone has elements of hero and villain within and the one that comes up top depends upon our circumstances. But a disjointed plot and pedestrian performances do not an effective film make: in comparison, the less than middling ‘Ek Villain’, starring Siddharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor, feels like a better film.”

Ek Villain Returns earned a total of Rs 41.69 crore after running in cinemas for three weeks.

