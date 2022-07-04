scorecardresearch
Ek Villain Returns song Galliyan Returns: A decent but unnecessary revamp of the original. Watch video

Ek Villain Returns is helmed by Mohit Suri. The film will release in cinemas on July 29.

The makers of Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria-starrer Ek Villain Returns released the song “Galliyan Returns” on Monday.

A revamped version of Ek Villain song “Galliyan”, “Galliyan Returns” is a decent romantic ballad. However, it is quite unnecessary. The makers could have just gone ahead with a new song, but it seems like they wanted to cash in on the success of the original.

The video builds suspense about who is cheating whom, and who is actually the bad guy in this sequel. In one bit, Disha Patani is seen hugging John Abraham as she smiles knowingly at Arjun Kapoor’s character. The other parts of the song just focus on the romance of the two couples — John Abraham-Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria.

“Galliyan Returns” is crooned and composed by Ankit Tiwari, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

