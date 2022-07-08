scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Ek Villain Returns song Dil: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham showcase the pain of lost love. Watch

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham starrer Ek Villain Returns new song DIl dropped on Friday. The video showcases the love story of both the lead couples and then the pain of heartbreak.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 8, 2022 12:14:49 pm
Ek villain returns, dil songArjun Kapoor and John Abraham in DIl song from Ek Villain Returns.

After releasing the new version of Galliyan, Ek Villain Returns dropped its next song “Dil” on Friday. Crooned by Raghav Chaitanya, the song gives a glimpse of the two couples — Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria and John Abraham-Disha Patani’s romantic time together, before they are left heartbroken.

The more than two-minute video of the song opens with some happy moments between Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria as they fall in love. They are also seen connecting through music as they jam together. The second half of the video features John Abraham and Disha Patani’s love story. Towards the end, we get to see the two well-built actors dealing with heartbreak and the pain of lost love as they tear up.

Watch |Ek Villain Returns trailer: Killer on the loose won’t spare women who ignore their stalkers in this Mohit Suri film

Just like it’s predeccesor, Ek Villain Returns also seem to be playing around the love and heartbreak music. The song is sure to catch up among the young lovers and also cater to the lovelorn segment. Composed by Kaushik-Guddu, “Dil” has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

At the trailer launch of the film, John Abraham had revealed what made him sign Ek Villain Returns. “I loved the script when I heard it for the first time. And when I met Ekta Kapoor (co-producer) and Mohit in the office, I was totally floored. It was unbelievable, and Mohit executed it even better,” he shared.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft casePremium
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft case
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary
Also Read |Ek Villain Returns actor John Abraham: Playing a hero always is boring

Arjun Kapoor too jumped in to share how he was dying to do an ensemble film. He said, “I have been fortunate that I had enough shades to show in my films from the start. It is always exciting to do gray characters. I have always loved to go to the dark side.”

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns will see all the four actors in a grey-shade. The film is set to release in cinemas on July 29.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor and her girl squad's stylish London afternoon
Kareena Kapoor and her girl squad’s stylish London afternoon
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement