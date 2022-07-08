Ek Villain Returns song Dil: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham showcase the pain of lost love. Watch

After releasing the new version of Galliyan, Ek Villain Returns dropped its next song “Dil” on Friday. Crooned by Raghav Chaitanya, the song gives a glimpse of the two couples — Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria and John Abraham-Disha Patani’s romantic time together, before they are left heartbroken.

The more than two-minute video of the song opens with some happy moments between Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria as they fall in love. They are also seen connecting through music as they jam together. The second half of the video features John Abraham and Disha Patani’s love story. Towards the end, we get to see the two well-built actors dealing with heartbreak and the pain of lost love as they tear up.

Just like it’s predeccesor, Ek Villain Returns also seem to be playing around the love and heartbreak music. The song is sure to catch up among the young lovers and also cater to the lovelorn segment. Composed by Kaushik-Guddu, “Dil” has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

At the trailer launch of the film, John Abraham had revealed what made him sign Ek Villain Returns. “I loved the script when I heard it for the first time. And when I met Ekta Kapoor (co-producer) and Mohit in the office, I was totally floored. It was unbelievable, and Mohit executed it even better,” he shared.

Arjun Kapoor too jumped in to share how he was dying to do an ensemble film. He said, “I have been fortunate that I had enough shades to show in my films from the start. It is always exciting to do gray characters. I have always loved to go to the dark side.”

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns will see all the four actors in a grey-shade. The film is set to release in cinemas on July 29.