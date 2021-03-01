Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham, Disha Patani begin filming, Mohit Suri hopes to ‘recreate Ek Villain magic’

John Abraham and Disha Patani collaborate for the first time for Ek Vllain Returns. (Photo: T-Series/Twitter)

John Abraham and Disha Patani began shooting for their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns, the sequel to the 2014 hit Ek Villain, on Monday. Like the original, Ek Villain Returns is also being directed by Mohit Suri.

While this is the director’s first collaboration with John Abraham, he is reuniting with Disha Patani after the 2020 action-thriller Malang. Also starring Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor, Ek Villain Returns is being produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series.

The production house took to Twitter to share a few pictures of the primary cast members with the director and the producers. The film’s mahurat shot was shot at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre. The first scene of the film features both John and Disha.

Excited about the shoot, Mohit Suri said that he had been waiting to begin Ek Villain Returns for a long time now but the plans were spoilt by the coronavirus pandemic. “I am very excited to begin shooting for Ek Villain Returns. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong – making movies! I am hoping to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one.”

Ek Villain Returns will arrive in theatres on February 11, 2022. The original, Ek Villain, starred Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.