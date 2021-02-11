Ek Villain Returns gets a release date

The sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain titled EK Villain Returns now has a release date. Starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani, the Mohit Suri directorial will release in theatres on February 11, 2022.

Ek Villain Returns will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Talking about Ek Villain Returns, Suri had earlier told indianexpress.com, “In this film, the girls are also playing villains. Me and Ekta are trying to build on a whole series of villains and different characters, who are all connected to each other.”

Mohit Suri is known for films like Half Girlfriend, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Zeher and Kalyug among others. His last directorial Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, released shortly before the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020.

For John Abraham, Ek Villain Returns marks his first collaboration with Suri. Arjun Kapoor has previously worked with the director on Half Girlfriend. Disha Patani played the lead role in Suri’s last directorial Malang.

Besides the Ek Villain sequel, John has films like Satyameva Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga in his kitty. Arjun meanwhile is looking forward to the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police. Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.