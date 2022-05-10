Ek Villain Returns gets a new release date

The much-awaited sequel to the 2014 hit Ek Villain, Ek Villain Returns will now hit theatres on July 29, 2022. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 8. Directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Director Mohit Suri had earlier said in a statement, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride.”

In an interaction with indianexpress.com, the director said. “In this film, the girls are also playing villains. Me and Ekta are trying to build on a whole series of villains and different characters, who are all connected to each other.”

Mohit Suri has directed films like Half Girlfriend, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Zeher and Kalyug among others. Ek Villain Returns marks John Abhraham’s first collaboration with the director. Arjun Kapoor has previously worked with Mohit on Half Girlfriend. Disha Patani played the lead role in Mohit’s last directorial Malang.