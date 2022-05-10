scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Ek Villain Returns gets a new release date

Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2022 9:27:15 pm
Ek VillainEk Villain Returns has a new release date (PR handout)

The much-awaited sequel to the 2014 hit Ek Villain, Ek Villain Returns will now hit theatres on July 29, 2022. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 8. Directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Also Read |Tara Sutaria says there is a set audience that returns for sequels: ‘I don’t think about commerce…’

Director Mohit Suri had earlier said in a statement, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride.”

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read today
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: The voice from US stirring Khalistan waters in Pu...Premium
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: The voice from US stirring Khalistan waters in Pu...
Mines to mines… so ran the SorensPremium
Mines to mines… so ran the Sorens
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
More Premium Stories >>

In an interaction with indianexpress.com, the director said. “In this film, the girls are also playing villains. Me and Ekta are trying to build on a whole series of villains and different characters, who are all connected to each other.”

Mohit Suri has directed films like Half Girlfriend, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Zeher and Kalyug among others. Ek Villain Returns marks John Abhraham’s first collaboration with the director. Arjun Kapoor has previously worked with Mohit on Half Girlfriend. Disha Patani played the lead role in Mohit’s last directorial Malang.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, 8 celebrity photos
Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement