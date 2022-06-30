Ek Villain Returns actor John Abraham: Playing a hero always is boring

Actor John Abraham will be seen in a negative role in Ek Villain Returns. At the trailer launch of the Mohit Suri directorial, John said it’s kind of a homecoming for him, given he has played several grey characters at the start of his career.

“I think it’s a homecoming for me. I started with a negative shade in Jism. Also, Mohit and me, it’s our first film together. He is a fantastic director,” he said.

Talking about playing a villain again, John Abraham said, “Always playing a hero is boring. It’s good to play a villain.”

When a journalist quizzed him on what made him sign Ek Villain Returns, the Attack actor said, “I loved the script when I heard it for the first time. And when I met Ekta Kapoor (co-producer) and Mohit in the office, I was totally floored. It was unbelievable, and Mohit executed it even better.”

Arjun Kapoor too jumped in to share how he was dying to do an ensemble film. He said, “I have been fortunate that I had enough shades to show in my films from the start. It is always exciting to do gray characters. I have always loved to go to the dark side.”

Arjun also added that Ek Villain was also offered to him. “I told Mohit to come back with the next part, as mere tevar kuch aur the,” he said, adding that people shouldn’t misquote him. “I meant I was doing my father’s film Tevar then and hence couldn’t do it. I was really happy to work with Mohit again.”

Also starring Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani, Ek Villain Returns is set to release on July 29.