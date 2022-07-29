scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Ek Villain Returns actor Disha Patani: ‘Important for me to like the character I’m playing’

Disha Patani talks about playing a grey role in the Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 7:38:59 pm
Disha Patani-1200 by 667Disha Patani's Ek Villain Returns is out in theatres. (Photo: Disha Patani/ Instagram)

Disha Patani is back in theatres with Ek Villain Returns after a long gap; her last film was Radhe with Salman Khan. The film sees her flirting with grey shades. This is her second project with filmmaker Mohit Suri, who earlier directed her in Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur.

The actor says she enjoys working with Suri because he portrays female characters well. She says, “Mohit sir always focuses more on women than the men in his films. He is an amazing director. I’m so lucky that I’ve done two films with him. I don’t think anyone else can present actresses like he does.”

Disha, in her seven years journey in Bollywood, has played a variety of roles, and thinks it is only because the audience is becoming more accepting. She says, “We create the content that people like. Everything depends on the box office collection at the end of the day, and that’s being judged by our aam janta. So, if the there is an acceptance for different roles played by female actors, hundred percent things are bound to change.”

She also thinks filmmakers have started taking female actors more seriously and her getting to play such a plethora of roles is because of that change. She says, “I am just doing my job, and I am grateful that I’m working. I don’t think about all those things, I just love doing my job, and I try each time to do something different.”

About making a space for herself as someone who did not have a Bollywood background to start with, she says, “As I get older, I’m getting to know myself better. When I started, I was just very confused and had different priorities. Now, when I choose parts, I think differently. It is not only about action, but it is more about what I like to do. I follow my intuition. You can’t do films thinking it is going to be a big hit or not.”

The actor also puts an emphasis on her need to relate to roles that she portrays onscreen. She says, “I look out for big films which allow me to work with great creators, but I also look for what I am doing in the film, whether I can relate to the character. It is very important for me to like the character I’m playing, or relate to it. If I can’t relate to my characters, the audience won’t either.”

