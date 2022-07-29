Ek Villain Returns actor Disha Patani: ‘Important for me to like the character I’m playing’

July 29, 2022 7:38:59 pm
Disha Patani is back in theatres with Ek Villain Returns after a long gap; her last film was Radhe with Salman Khan. The film sees her flirting with grey shades. This is her second project with filmmaker Mohit Suri, who earlier directed her in Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur.
View this post on Instagram
The actor says she enjoys working with Suri because he portrays female characters well. She says, “Mohit sir always focuses more on women than the men in his films. He is an amazing director. I’m so lucky that I’ve done two films with him. I don’t think anyone else can present actresses like he does.”
Disha, in her seven years journey in Bollywood, has played a variety of roles, and thinks it is only because the audience is becoming more accepting. She says, “We create the content that people like. Everything depends on the box office collection at the end of the day, and that’s being judged by our aam janta. So, if the there is an acceptance for different roles played by female actors, hundred percent things are bound to change.”
View this post on Instagram
She also thinks filmmakers have started taking female actors more seriously and her getting to play such a plethora of roles is because of that change. She says, “I am just doing my job, and I am grateful that I’m working. I don’t think about all those things, I just love doing my job, and I try each time to do something different.”
View this post on Instagram
About making a space for herself as someone who did not have a Bollywood background to start with, she says, “As I get older, I’m getting to know myself better. When I started, I was just very confused and had different priorities. Now, when I choose parts, I think differently. It is not only about action, but it is more about what I like to do. I follow my intuition. You can’t do films thinking it is going to be a big hit or not.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The actor also puts an emphasis on her need to relate to roles that she portrays onscreen. She says, “I look out for big films which allow me to work with great creators, but I also look for what I am doing in the film, whether I can relate to the character. It is very important for me to like the character I’m playing, or relate to it. If I can’t relate to my characters, the audience won’t either.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Australia beat India by three wickets
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition technPremium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Latest News
Anna University convocation: A strong govt isn’t restrictive but responsive, youth are growth engine, says PM
Preity Zinta enjoys a fun evening with Abhay Deol and Sussanne Khan in LA
IGNOU invites entries for ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’; check how to apply
Inspired by late father, supported by Class IV employee mother, Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
Preventing obesity starts in the grocery aisle with food packaging
Woman, daughter among 3 killed in accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Naga Chaitanya’s character Bala in Laal Singh Chaddha is inspired by his grandfather; Aamir Khan calls him ‘well brought up’. Watch video
Cong, AAP corner Gujarat govt for terming hooch tragedy victims deaths due to ‘chemical poisoning’
Chinese President Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation
Kareena Kapoor: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’
US reaches deal with Moderna for omicron Covid-19 vaccine
Drone visual of Napier Bridge decked up like chessboard goes viral. Watch video