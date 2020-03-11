Ek Villain 2: Tara Sutaria joins Mohit Suri’s star-studded film

Ek Villain sequel will be directed by Mohit Suri. (Photos: Aditya Roy Kapur/Express Archives, and Tara Sutaria/John Abraham/Disha Patani/Instagram) Ek Villain sequel will be directed by Mohit Suri. (Photos: Aditya Roy Kapur/Express Archives, and Tara Sutaria/John Abraham/Disha Patani/Instagram)

Tara Sutaria has joined the cast of Ek Villain sequel Ek Villain 2. The Mohit Suri directorial already has John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani onboard.

Balaji Motion Pictures tweeted, “A big welcome to the super gorgeous and talented and @TaraSutaria, the newest member to join the Villain gang! It’s going to be one hell of a ride!”

Talking about casting Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain 2, Mohit Suri told Mumbai Mirror, “It takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can a filmmaker ask for.” He added, “A new-age, uninhibited voice which comes from a place of honesty. That’s exactly what my character needs in the film.”

Ek Villain (2014) was also directed by Mohit Suri and starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Mohit recently collaborated with Aditya and Disha in Malang.

Ek Villain 2 will reportedly go on floors later this year and release in 2021.

