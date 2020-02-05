Top Bollywood songs of February 5: Thappad’s Ek Tukda Dhop, Mouni Roy’s Bheegi Bheegi and more

Songs from Thappad, Panga and Street Dancer 3D released today. Songs from Thappad, Panga and Street Dancer 3D released today.

Thappad’s first song titled “Ek Tukda Dhoop” released today. Along with it, other tracks like Mouni Roy’s “Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein”, “Keh Rahi Hai Nazdeekiyaan” from Happy Hardy And Heer and “Wahi Hain Raste” from Panga among more grabbed the attention of music lovers. Here is a list of the most popular songs of the day:

1. “Ek Tukda Dhop” from Thappad

The first song of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Thappad was released today. Featuring the movie’s lead pair Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, the melancholic song presumably follows after the relationship of the couple falls apart in the film, following a slap. Sung by Raghav Chaitanya and composed by Anurag Saikia, “Ek Tukda Dhop” is bound to grow on listeners.

Thappad is set to release on February 28.

2. “Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein” by Mouni Roy

After impressing fans with her dance moves, Mouni Roy tries her luck at singing with her debut song “Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein”. The track is a recreation of RD Burman’s yesteryear hit from Ajanabee (1974) that was picturised on Zeenat Aman and Rajesh Khanna. The latest track has Nakash Aziz accompanying Mouni as the two croon the song in a lounge. Though the song cannot be compared with the original, Mouni tries to add oomph to the video.

“Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein” has been re-created by Gibson George of Jam8.

3. “Keh Rahi Hai Nazdeekiyaan” from Happy Hardy And Heer

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal’s latest rendition from Himesh Reshammiya’s Happy Hardy And Heer is also out. The romantic duet talks about heartbreak and longing for one’s love. The song has poetic recitations by Himesh too.

Happy Hardy And Heer released on January 31.

4. “Illegal Weapon 2.0” from Street Dancer 3D

Cashing on the box office run of Street Dancer 3D, its makers released the full three-and-a-half-minute long video of “Illegal Weapon 2.0”. The Tanishk Bagchi track is the introductory song of Shraddha Kapoor and her dancing gang from Pakistan, who are outrightly challenging Varun Dhawan’s Indian dance troupe to show some original and competition-worthy moves. Original singers Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu have crooned the recreated version too.

Street Dancer 3D released on January 24.

5. “Wahi Hain Raste” from Panga

The video of Panga song “Wahi Hain Raste” was released on Wednesday. The song showcases the struggles of Jassie Gill’s Prashant and his son to manage the house and their lives in the absence of Kangana Ranaut’s Jaya when she leaves for Kolkata to undergo Kabaddi training. The video shows individual struggles of all three to come to terms with the change. Sung by Mohan Kannan and Asees Kaur, “Wahi Hain Raste” has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Panga released on January 24.

