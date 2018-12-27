Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: Sonam-Anil Kapoor film is a tale never told before

The trailer of Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s first film together, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, is out. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film’s title has been borrowed from the iconic romantic number from Anil Kapoor’s film 1942: A Love Story.

The trailer opens with Rajkummar Rao aka Sahil Mirza inviting the audience to a play titled ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ and from here the insight into the film just gets better with every shot.

From what the trailer suggests, the film is the story of a young girl Sweety (Sonam Kapoor) who has thought about love since childhood and has grown with the belief that if love comes easy, it’s not true love. But her father (Anil Kapoor) and other family members seem to be in a hurry to get her married with the first best match they find. Portraying a typical Indian family mindset, the men Sweety is made to meet are rich, well settled and good-looking but nothing that she wants them to be.

Set in Punjab, we get to experience a colourful extravaganza and some ear-soothing music. Anil and Sonam dancing together on the recreated version of “Gur Nal Ishq Mitha” makes for a pleasant sight. The background score of the film also sounds impressive.

Half past the trailer, the makers spring a surprise. Her family is caught off-guard by the unexpected twist in the tale. It would be interesting to see how the makers showcase the unexpected romance.

Talking about the film Sonam told PTI, “It is a love story, it is a story of a bond between a parent and child. In India, we go through a situation where we have to explain to our parents for our partners. It is there in our society and culture that we want validation of our parents and their support. Their acceptance and support are important.”

Before releasing the trailer, the makers released a poster of the film on Anil Kapoor’s 62nd birthday. Starring father-daughter duo Sonam and Anil, the poster spoke volumes about the lovely bond shared by them. “What a day to release the first poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Happy birthday, daddy. The film is a tribute to the father-daughter bond,” wrote Sonam as she shared the poster on her social media handle. Another poster of the film was shared by Anil Kapoor which had, “The most unexpected romance of the year” written on it.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is also special because it brings back the hit couple of Bollywood Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. The duo has earlier shared screen space in films like Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Salaam-E-Ishq, Loafer, Benam Badshah and others.

The film is set to release on February 1, 2019. It is produced and presented by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in association with Fox Star Studios.