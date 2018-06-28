Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser: Sonam Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s love story is full of ‘syaapa’

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film will release in October this year. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga teaser: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film will release in October this year.

What’s the difference between a love story of 1942 and a love story of 2018? As the recently released teaser of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga puts it, back in 1942, love stories were simple. But cut to 2018 and they are packed with all the ‘syaapa’ (drama). Starring Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films production promises to take you on a joyful and a chaotic journey of lovebirds Sonam and Rajkummar. The romantic drama is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar.

The teaser opens with the shots of senior Kapoor dancing to the tunes of the song “ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga” from his 1994 release 1942: A Love Story. While the 90s release witnessed Anil Kapoor romancing Manisha Koirala, here we get to see his daughter Sonam getting all lovey-dovey with Rao. The Punjabi kudi Sweety Chaudhary believes that a love story is incomplete without any drama. Her look in the teaser will remind you of her de-glam avatar in her films Raanjhanaa and Mausam.

Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor who are reuniting onscreen almost after a decade look refreshing. The duo has earlier shared the screen in films like Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Salaam-E-Ishq, Loafer, Benam Badshah and others. The recreated version of chartbuster “Ek Ladka Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” is setting the feel of the film right. Like any other Bollywood film set in Punjab, here too the audience can expect a colourful extravaganza with ‘sarson ke kheth’ in the backdrop, some ear-soothing music and a lot of Bhangra and Gidda.

Here are a few stills from Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will share the screen for the first time in Ek Ladko Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will share the screen for the first time in Ek Ladko Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor are reuniting in Ek Ladko Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga almost after a decade. Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor are reuniting in Ek Ladko Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga almost after a decade.

A still from the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. A still from the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Also, the father-son duo Sonam and Anil in the same frame for the first time ever is the highlight of the one-minute long teaser.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will hit the theatres this year on October 12.