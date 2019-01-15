Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song Ishq Mitha: Anil and Sonam Kapoor rock the dance floor in the ‘wedding song of the year’

Father-daughter duo Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor come together for the first time in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s unexpected romance Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. While the audience is eagerly waiting to see the Kapoors on the silver screen, a new song from their film titled “Ishq Mitha” has added to the excitement.

Sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Navraj Hans, the song features Anil and Sonam dancing at a wedding function. Regina Cassandra, who is said to be playing Sonam’s love interest in the movie, whistles and dances along with Sonam.

The Rochak Kohli composition is the rehashed version of popular Punjabi number “Gud Naal Ishq Mitha” that released eighteen years ago. It marked the music video debut of Malaika Arora who featured in it along with actor Jas Arora.

Watch Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song Ishq Mitha

As the song plays and you watch the Kapoors do the hook step, you miss the palm-rubbing hook step that Malaika and Jas rocked in the original number. However, the song has all the potential to top the music charts in the upcoming wedding season.

The popular composition was earlier recreated for Sunny Deol-Kangana Ranaut starrer I Love New Year too.

Calling it the ‘wedding song of the year’, Sonam and Anil shared the song on their social media handles. The title track of the film that released last week gave music lovers a perfect love ballad which brought back the memories of 1992 film 1942: A Love Story.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will hit theaters on February 1, 2019.