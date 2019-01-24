Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song Good Morning: Wake up to the Vishal Dadlani and Shanon Donald number

How is it waking up in a middle-class Indian household every morning? Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’s latest song titled “Good Morning” gives a sneak-peek into the life of its onscreen family. The song’s video features the entire cast of the upcoming film, including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

The song has Rao’s Sahil Mirza giving a wake-up call to the entire Chaudhary family. From Bijendra Kala watering the plants to the grandmother enjoying the sun, “Good Morning” makes for a happy number. Though there isn’t anything extraordinary about the lyrics, the song is high on energy, and it can easily pump you up at the start of the day.

Watch | Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song Good Morning

“Good Morning” is the third song from the album, after the film’s title track and the recreated version of “Gud Naal Ishq Mitha”. It has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shanon Donald. While Rochak Kohli has composed the song, Gurpreet Saini has penned the lyrics.

Touted as the “most unexpected romance of the year”, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa picks its title from Anil Kapoor’s iconic song of the same name from his film 1942: A Love Story. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of south Indian actor Regina Cassandra.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra production is set to release on February 1.