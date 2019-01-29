Dad and I planned my wedding on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga sets: Sonam Kapoor

Debutante director Shelly Chopra’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga revolves around an enthusiastic father (Anil Kapoor) trying to get his daughter (Sonam Kapoor) married. Surprisingly, marriage was a topic of discussion on the sets of the film too.

Sonam on Monday revealed that her wedding to Anand Ahuja was planned during the shooting of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

“When we were shooting the film, my wedding was being planned. So no time was wasted as we used to plan my wedding on sets, in between takes. In a way, it was godsend that we did this film together right before the wedding. Otherwise, I don’t know how we would have found the time to meet each other,” Sonam Kapoor said.

Sharing her thoughts on working with her father for the first time, Sonam said she was initially scared, but after the director approved her first scene with Anil Kapoor, she calmed down.

“Our relationship on set was very professional. But honestly, I was very scared on the first day. I was very nervous and hadn’t slept the night before. I was very stressed out,” she said.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. It will arrive in theaters on February 1.