Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer to release on February 1, 2019

Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be hitting the screens on February 1, 2019. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, the film promises to take the audience on a joyful and chaotic journey. Along with announcing its release date, the film’s team also unveiled its new poster featuring all the actors.

Sonam took to announce the release date on Twitter and wrote, “‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, releasing on February 1, 2019. Don’t forget the date!” Sonam’s father and actor Anil Kapoor, tweeted, “Lots of drama, syaapa and pyaar coming your way on February 1, 2019!”

See the tweets of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stars here:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’s teaser showed us how a love story set in 1942 is different from that of 2018. Back in 1942, love stories were simple but in 2018 they are packed with a lot of ‘syaapa’ (drama). While the 90s release witnessed Anil Kapoor romancing Manisha Koirala, here we get to see his daughter Sonam falling for Rajkummar. The Punjabi kudi Sweety Chaudhary believes that a love story is incomplete without any drama.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also marks Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor’s reunion almost after a decade. The duo has earlier shared the screen in films like Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Salaam-E-Ishq, Loafer, Benam Badshah and others.

The recreated version of chartbuster “Ek Ladka Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” is setting the feel of the film right. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani.

