Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga new trailer: Rajkummar Rao champions Sonam Kapoor’s love story

The second trailer of Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is out, and it has not left much to the imagination of the audience.

While the first trailer of the romantic drama had only hinted at the possibility of a same-sex romance involving the female lead Sonam, the second clip pretty much bares the heart of the conflict, which is actually a bit disappointing.

The nearly two-minute promo shows Sonam Kapoor’s character fighting her family, primarily her brother and her father (played by Anil Kapoor) to remain by the side of her lover. But will she succeed in doing so? Only time will tell.

The versatile Rajkummar Rao once more makes an appearance in what appears to be a crusader avatar, who seems to be fighting for Sonam’s character’s right to be in love with whoever she wants to be.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “Love should not come with any labels and it should set one free. Sweety’s love story comes with a secret which complicates her relationship with her family. Will this secret be accepted by her family and society? Will her family come to terms with her secret and help #SetLoveFree?”

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will release on February 1.