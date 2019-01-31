Toggle Menu
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga screening: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others watch the film

Ahead of the release of Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa, its team held a special screening in Mumbai. Apart from lead actors Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, Arjun Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Kriti Sanon and Arbaaz Khan were among those who came.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga screening saw several Bollywood stars in attendance. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The team of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, including Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, is geared up for its big release this weekend. Ahead of its opening, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra held a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, inviting his close friends from the industry. From veterans like Helen and Waheeda Rehman, to the younger lot including Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, several B-town stars came to watch the upcoming movie. Scroll on to see who all made it to the screening.

Sonam Kapoor kept her fashion game strong with a pretty pink and blue ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shelly Chopra Dhar, who makes her directorial debut with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, was all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sonam’s cousin Arjun Kapoor made a stylish appearance. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon, who will be seen next in Luka Chuppi, was at her flamboyant best. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra couldn’t be any less happy. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Yesteryear diva Helen also came for the special screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Veteran actors Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh made yet another appearance together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Angad Bedi attended the screening too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Juhi Chawla, who is teaming up with Anil Kapoor after a long time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, looked her charming best. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Arbaaz Khan and rumoured girlfriend Georgia Andriani were among the celebrities at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Pooja Shetty and Aarti Shetty were flanked by Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Also read: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office prediction: Anil and Sonam Kapoor film to earn Rs 2-3 crore on Day 1

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Bijendra Kala, Seema Pahwa and Akshay Oberoi.

