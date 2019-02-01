Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has hit the screens and fans are pumped about watching the father-daughter duo share screen space for the first time. The film is helmed by producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister Shelly Chopra Dhar.

“We never really got a script before this one to inspire us to work together in a film. When I heard the script, I instantly said yes. Sonam teaches me everything. She is so brilliant, honest, full of love, generosity, grace, dignity, intelligence… So I keep taking these things from her. I’m being honest,” Anil had earlier said about working with daughter Sonam at the film’s trailer launch.

The movie is a coming-of-age drama that deals with same-sex romance. Apart from Anil and Sonam, the film also features Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra and Akshay Oberoi.