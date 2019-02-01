Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has hit the screens and fans are pumped about watching the father-daughter duo share screen space for the first time. The film is helmed by producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister Shelly Chopra Dhar.
“We never really got a script before this one to inspire us to work together in a film. When I heard the script, I instantly said yes. Sonam teaches me everything. She is so brilliant, honest, full of love, generosity, grace, dignity, intelligence… So I keep taking these things from her. I’m being honest,” Anil had earlier said about working with daughter Sonam at the film’s trailer launch.
The movie is a coming-of-age drama that deals with same-sex romance. Apart from Anil and Sonam, the film also features Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra and Akshay Oberoi.
'A difficult subject handled so beautifully'
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is such a lovely film.A difficult subject handled so beautifully.laughed and cried while watching it.Kudos to the entire team for telling a story so important❤️@sonamakapoor u r a rockstar @AnilKapoor u r evergreen 🙏🙏 @ReginaCassandra @RajkummarRao." shared Rakul Preet on Twitter.
'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is relevant and funny'
Twinkle Khanna tweeted, "A wonderful movie that stays with you #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is both relevant and funny. @sonamakapoor is absolutely lovely and @iam_juhi you cracked me up-we have a cousin who speaks exactly like you do in the movie! Folks go watch it !"
Farah Khan on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
Farah Khan who watched Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga at the special screening tweeted, "Saw #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga last night.. such a difficult subject handled with so much dignity n restraint..wishing All the very best to its cast n crew!! Its an important film first of its kind.."
'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is brilliant'
Akshay Kumar shared on Twitter, "We just watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga and in one word, it’s BRILLIANT! @AnilKapoor, @sonamakapoor & @iam_juhi great performances and aptly cast and @RajkummarRao what a role! Guys do watch it, I loved it!"