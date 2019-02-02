Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has been leaked online by notorious piracy site Tamilrockers. Earlier, films such as The Accidental Prime Minister and Manikarnika were released on the website. This is no surprise as Tamilrockers have, in the recent past, released numerous movies on their site.

Despite measures taken against Tamilrockers, the website continues to put up pirated versions of big budgeted films. Earlier, big-ticket films like Thugs of Hindostan, Maari 2 and Sarkar had been made available for download. After Sarkar found itself on Tamilrockers, fans urged Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) to take appropriate action against the site.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, starring Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, narrates an unusual love story. Sonam and Anil are sharing screen space for the time in the Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial.

Anil revealed he had been wanting to work with Sonam for a long time but did not come across any good scripts until this film came their way.

“We never really got a script before this one to inspire us to work together in a film. When I heard the script, I instantly said yes. Sonam teaches me everything. She is so brilliant, honest, full of love, generosity, grace, dignity and intelligence. So I keep taking these things from her. I am being honest,” he said.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released on February 1.