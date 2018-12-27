Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Everything we know about the film so far

Sonam Kapoor is set to share screen space with her father and Bollywood star Anil Kapoor for the first time in the upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, the film is slated to release in February 2019. As its makers gear up for the film’s trailer launch, here is everything we know about the romantic drama so far.

What is the title of the film?

The film has picked its title ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ from Anil Kapoor’s iconic song from his hit film 1942: A Love Story. The song also played in the backdrop of its teaser, which released few months back, leaving fans nostalgic. However, it also hinted that things are not going to be anything smooth and easily romantic in the new film. It will bring with it a lot of “syaapa”.

Who is starring in the film?

The film predominantly stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. Fans will also get to see Anil and Juhi romancing after a long time onscreen. It also features Madhumalti Kapoor and marks the Bollywood debut of south Indian actor Regina Cassandra.

Who is the director?

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has been helmed by debutante director Shelly Chopra Dhar. Vidhu Vinod Chopra is the film’s producer.

When will the film release?

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is slated for a release on February 1, 2019.

Watch | Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser

What is the story of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga?

As per the film’s teaser and posters, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is “the most unexpected romance of the year”. While we know Rajkummar, who is a playwright, is in love with Sonam, it is hinted that Sonam has a secret about her life which she hasn’t revealed to anyone as yet. And amid all this, the flirtatious chemistry between Anil and Juhi is also the high point of the film.

Without divulging details about the plot of the film, Sonam had said, “It is a love story, it is a story of a bond between a parent and child. In India, we go through a situation where we have to explain to our parents for our partners.”

What more did Sonam Kapoor say about Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga?

At the film’s trailer preview event, Sonam said, “I was very sceptical to do a film with my father. We have been approached for films several times. I said yes to Shelly Chopra (director) as I loved the story and I felt this is the film that dad and I should do together. I was enthusiastic about the film. I trusted the director, she was clear about the film.

“I never found authenticity or idealism in any of the other films. I felt nobody besides me and my father (were apt) to do Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. We are glad to know that we were the first choice of the director,” she added.