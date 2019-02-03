Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra attend Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s house party

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga hit the screens on February 1 and the movie has been receiving a good response from the audience and critics. Therefore, to celebrate the successful release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra hosted a house party at his place in Mumbai on Saturday.

Actors such as Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla were seen arriving for the party. Actor Regina Cassandra, who has been garnering rave reviews for her performance in the film, was also spotted at the bash.

Singer Arjun Kanungo was in high spirits at the star-studded affair. Celebrities like Sukhwinder Singh, Darshan Raval, composer Rochak Kohli were also seen at the party.

Scroll to see all photos from the celebration:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, who happens to be Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister. The movie also features Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in significant roles.