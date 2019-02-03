Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra attend Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s house party

Toggle Menu
Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently threw a grand bash to celebrate the successful release of his production venture Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stars were all smiles as they made their way to attend Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga hit the screens on February 1 and the movie has been receiving a good response from the audience and critics. Therefore, to celebrate the successful release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra hosted a house party at his place in Mumbai on Saturday.

Actors such as Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla were seen arriving for the party. Actor Regina Cassandra, who has been garnering rave reviews for her performance in the film, was also spotted at the bash.

Singer Arjun Kanungo was in high spirits at the star-studded affair. Celebrities like Sukhwinder Singh, Darshan Raval, composer Rochak Kohli were also seen at the party.

Anil Kapoor flashes a smile for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Juhi Chawla was seen arriving for the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Regina Cassandra has received a great response for her role in the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Kanungo looked dapper. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Darshan Raval poses for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sukhwinder Singh also attended the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Here is another click from the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, who happens to be Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister. The movie also features Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in significant roles.

