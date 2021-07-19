Ek Duaa trailer: Esha Deol stages comeback as a mother fighting for gender equality

Esha Deol is making a comeback to acting, alongside turning producer with upcoming film titled Ek Duaa. The makers released its trailer on Monday, taking us into the world of Abida, who according to the film’s synopsis is “struggles to amplify the voice and the right to equal love for her daughter Duaa, in a family that shuns the girl child.”

Ek Duaa’s trailer revolves around Esha Deol‘s character Abida who is trying to make ends meet in her humble household. While on one hand, her cab driver husband is struggling to fulfil financial requirements of the family, Abida’s mother-in-law yearns for another grandson who, according to her, will grow up to become one added earning member. Abida struggles through all this while trying to give her little daughter Duaa, all the love and equality a child deserves.

Esha Deol recently launched her production banner Bharat Esha Films with Ek Duaa, which has been co-produced by Venky’s and Assorted Motion Pictures. The Ram Kamal Mukherjee directorial also stars Barbiee Sharma and Rajveer Ankur Singh. Ek Duaa will release on Voot Select on July 26.

Also read | When Hema Malini revealed Dharmendra objected to Esha Deol dancing and Bollywood debut

Speaking about Ek Duaa, Esha had said in an Instagram post, “When I was approached with ‘Ek Duaa’ as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat & me to start another innings as partners.”

Esha will also be seen in Disney Plus Hotstar series Rudra The Edge of Darkness.