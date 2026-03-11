Ek Din trailer: Sai Pallavi makes Bollywood debut before Rs 4,000 cr Ramayana with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid. Watch

Ek Din trailer: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan has made two debuts so far – one on streaming with Maharaj, and the other one in theatres with Loveyapa, and both these films failed to establish Junaid as a strong actor. Now, it’s Junaid’s third time around and this time, he is working in his father’s production Ek Din, opposite actor Sai Pallavi, who is one of the most acclaimed female actors in the south. Sai Pallavi is making her Bollywood debut with this film before her big release of the year, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, releases in November.

The trailer of Ek Din was released on Wednesday and gave a glimpse into the plot of the film which shows Junaid’s character in love with Sai Pallavi, whilst she is completely unaware of his feelings. In the beginning of the trailer, he describes himself as a “haara hua aashiq (lover who has lost)” and wishes that the woman he loves falls in love with him, even if it is for a day. We then see them spending some lovely moments together, but it appears that he is reading too much into her gestures until she slaps him across the face towards the end of the trailer.

WATCH | Ek Din trailer feat Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi

Ek Din was largely shot in Japan. The film is inspired by a Thai film called One Day, which was also extensively shot in Japan. Kunal Kapoor also makes an appearance in the trailer.

Ek Din marks the directorial debut of Sunil Pandey, who has previously worked on Aamir Khan’s films Laal Singh Chaddha, Delhi Belly, among others. Ek Din is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.

In the past, Aamir had shared that his son auditioned for the lead part of Laal Singh Chaddha but the actor decided not to launch him. At the time, he said that he did not want to “fool my audience” by making a film for Junaid. “As a son, you might feel, ‘Arrey, aap mere liye film produce kar do,’ voh mujhse hoga nahin. Agar aapko kaam nahin aata to main aapke saath film produce nahi kar paunga. Main apni audience ko dhokha nahi de sakta hoon (As a son, you might feel that I should produce a film for you, but I won’t be able to do that. I can’t fool my audience),” he told Rhea Chakraborty on her YouTube channel.