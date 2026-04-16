Ek Din trailer: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi and amnesia make for a tragic love triangle

In the last few years, there’s been a dearth of romantic films in Hindi cinema but after the success of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara in 2025, there was a renewed interest in the genre. Now, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, along with Sai Pallavi, are starring in the film Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey, and produced by Aamir himself and from the trailer, it appears to be a tragic love story.

The trailer introduces Junaid’s character as an office geek who secretly admires Sai Pallavi’s character from afar, but doesn’t have the courage to speak to her. Since they work in the same office, they head for a company retreat to Japan, where Sai Pallavi’s character meets with an accident and loses her memory, but only for a day. The trailer describes it as ‘transient global amnesia’ where a person has lost their memories for a day. We are told that after a day’s time, they won’t remember what they have experienced during that day. Junaid’s character becomes her support, but it appears that he doesn’t tell her the entire truth, which obviously upsets her.