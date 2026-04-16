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Ek Din trailer: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi and amnesia make for a tragic love triangle
Ek Din trailer: Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan play the lead role in Aamir Khan-produced film, which releases on May 1.
In the last few years, there’s been a dearth of romantic films in Hindi cinema but after the success of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara in 2025, there was a renewed interest in the genre. Now, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, along with Sai Pallavi, are starring in the film Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey, and produced by Aamir himself and from the trailer, it appears to be a tragic love story.
The trailer introduces Junaid’s character as an office geek who secretly admires Sai Pallavi’s character from afar, but doesn’t have the courage to speak to her. Since they work in the same office, they head for a company retreat to Japan, where Sai Pallavi’s character meets with an accident and loses her memory, but only for a day. The trailer describes it as ‘transient global amnesia’ where a person has lost their memories for a day. We are told that after a day’s time, they won’t remember what they have experienced during that day. Junaid’s character becomes her support, but it appears that he doesn’t tell her the entire truth, which obviously upsets her.
WATCH | Ek Din trailer
For a trailer, Ek Din has shared more than its viewers could have asked for as the basic plot of the film is already clear here. The film is inspired by a Thai film called One Day, which was also extensively shot in Japan. Junaid’s character is quite reminiscent of the ‘one-sided lover’ trope often seen in Hindi movies, and he even describes himself as a ‘haara hua aashiq (lover who has lost)’ when he hasn’t even spoken to the woman he supposedly loves.
Junaid Khan’s father Aamir has previously played a patient of anterograde amnesia in 2008’s Ghajini.
In an earlier interview, Mansoor Khan shared with Variety India that Aamir rewrote the ending of the film. “Aamir had reservations about the climax scene. He rewrote it. We agreed he was right,” he told Variety India. Mansoor, who has directed films like Josh and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, is a co-producer on the film.
This will be Junaid’s third film, and his second theatrical release. He made his debut with Netflix release Maharaj, which drew mixed reactions. His theatrical debut Loveyapa, also starring Khushi Kapoor, flopped at the box office. After Ek Din, he is also looking forward to the third part of the Ragini MMS franchise, starring Tamannaah Bhatia. For Sai Pallavi, this is her Bollywood debut. She has worked in films like Gargi, Shyam Singha Roy, Premam, Amaran across the South Indian film industries. Later this year, she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana.
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